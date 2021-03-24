Politico Hammered By Journalists and Progressives for Saying Trump Was Transparent About Border Detention: ‘Unmitigated Bullsh*t’

Journalists, progressives, and others hammered Politico for a Playbook item that cast the Trump administration as having been more transparent than that of President Joe Biden on the issue of migrant detention at the southern border, particularly with regard to unaccompanied minors.

Wednesday morning’s Playbook featured an item contrasting the two administrations’ approaches to transparency at the border, and quoting ex-Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller:

WHEN A CRISIS IS YOUR MESSAGING — It’s a tale of two immigration messages: The Biden administration continues to get flak for barring press access to detention facilities at the border; the Trump administration basically begged press to come to the border. The Biden administration has downplayed the influx of migrants, insisting it’s a challenge, not a “crisis”; the Trump administration highlighted chaos at the border to build public support for its hard-line immigration policies. “It was a global policy, allowing and encouraging media access,” STEPHEN MILLER, DONALD TRUMP’S top immigration adviser, told Playbook. “I used to call [Customs and Border Patrol] and say, ‘Why can’t you get more reporters to ride alongside?’ … I want to turn on ‘60 Minutes’ and see footage.” While images of crowded, difficult conditions were helpful to the image Trump wanted to create, they run counter to the Biden administration’s objective of projecting a firm-but-compassionate response to border crossings. The upshot: This is one instance where the media-bashing Trump was on the side of the press — and Biden, despite his supposed respect for the role of journalism, is not.

The item drew strong criticisms from a variety of political and media personalities, who remembered things differently.

Aaron Fritschner, communications director for Democratic Congressman Don Beyer, published a lengthy thread pushing back on the piece, tagging Playbook’s authors and writing “this is unmitigated bullshit, it just isn’t true and it’s astounding to see in print. Talk to your colleagues who covered this story at the time — what you have written here is just wildly false.”

Trump’s family separations exploded on the national scene in June of 2018, precipitating events included implementation of zero tolerance in April, the ORR “lost children” story in May, and a denied attempt by Senator Merkley to visit the Brownsville detention facility on June 3. pic.twitter.com/HIrdCKkbRF — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) March 24, 2021

He included video of Rep. Beyer speaking to reporters after visiting a facility from which reporters were barred.

The Trump Administration tried to stop us getting in, tried to stop us talking to detainees, and tried to stop us from sharing their stories. They DID stop the media from getting in. We told the stories directly this way, it was completely heartbreaking. https://t.co/ZjzULduKpT — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) March 24, 2021

Journalists pushed back as well.

this is so bad https://t.co/nfiV965ojH — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 24, 2021

Do… do the Playbook authors remember Trump barring reporters (and, hell, lawmakers) from child detention centers two years ago? pic.twitter.com/FawWX0XdDv — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) March 24, 2021

There was also the time when @mollyhf got yelled at for, IIRC, writing things down during a tour of a kids’ facility?? Biden admin is being opaque, sure, but “Stephen Miller always wanted the press to cover the border as a crisis” didn’t translate into actual access — Dara Lind (@DLind) March 24, 2021

Odd to hold up the Trump administration as a beacon of media transparency on immigration. If you covered child separation in ‘18 you likely have angry emails from Trump officials denying that policy existed. There’s no video of separations for a reason. From playbook pic.twitter.com/UEJwV21hX4 — Liz Goodwin (@lizcgoodwin) March 24, 2021

2nd time in a week Playbook has pushed out paragraphs with huge, clear factual inaccuracies on which they hang there thesis. Here they quote the architect or zero tolerance family separation; it’s 100% false. This isn’t me saying I disagree with premise. Clear facts are wrong. https://t.co/XGxoSZvjWU — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) March 24, 2021

This thread provides a powerful example of how our most influential political reporters are so easily manipulated into rewriting history and rehabilitating fascists if they think it makes them look like they’re tough on both sides. https://t.co/3KmqKcQaT4 — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) March 24, 2021

Several other Democratic officials joined in. Rep. Veronica Escobar slammed the site for quoting Miller.

Playbook quotes a white nationalist, director of chaos & cruelty for 4 yrs. The Washington Post quotes the illegitimately appointed Chad Wolf. The media’s irresponsible lack of context on immigration & the border is bad enough. Now those who broke the system get legitimacy? https://t.co/ZweoLHsdgI — Veronica Escobar (@vgescobar) March 24, 2021

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro also trashed the inclusion, writing “Transparency at the border is something every administration should achieve. So it’s ridiculous to let Stephen Miller cast himself as a paragon of this.”

Transparency at the border is something every administration should achieve. So it’s ridiculous to let Stephen Miller cast himself as a paragon of this. He helped create the conditions we see today, and his claims here are just false. Embarrassing, @playbookdc. https://t.co/YKroK3k3RC — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) March 24, 2021

Playbook appears to be conflating the Trump administration’s eagerness to show images of a border teeming with migrants and overcrowded adult facilities with the detention facilities for unaccompanied minors, which the press were frequently barred from seeing during the Trump administration, and access to which the Biden administration has thus far promised to allow, but has yet to deliver.

