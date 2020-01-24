comScore

Pompeo Roundly Criticized for Shouting at NPR Host Over Ukraine Questions: ‘This Is Nuts’

By Josh FeldmanJan 24th, 2020, 6:51 pm

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo apparently erupted on NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly after she confronted him about Ukraine and Marie Yovanovitch.

After that interview, Kelly says Pompeo shouted at her, dropped the F-bomb multiple times, and even asked her if she could find Ukraine on a map (she did).

A number of NPR colleagues came to Kelly’s defense, and Pompeo received a great deal of criticism for his angry response:

