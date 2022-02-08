Brand’s Viral Vid, Rogan’s Vile Vid, Kilmeade’s Denial Vid | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Brian Kilmeade

Brian Kilmeade took Donald Trump to task over his 2020 election claims and declared that the former president lied about Arizona’s election audit.

Trump has falsely claimed that the 2020 election was rigged against him in multiple states.

Kilmeade fielded a call on his radio show on Monday afternoon from a man named Logan, who described himself as a Trump supporter who is concerned about the former president’s obsession with 2020.

The host agreed and explained he spoke with two of Trump’s friends about the issue.

According to Kilmeade, they said that “after the Arizona rally, they called him up and said that was the worst speech you ever gave.”

Kilmeade said nobody cares about that topic, and listed many pressing issues that concern Americans every day.

He said Trump has genuine accomplishments that he could tout instead of the 2020 election, and referenced a claim Trump made about an Arizona audit initiated by the Republican-controlled state legislature, which confirmed Joe Biden won the state in 2020. But Trump claimed the audit found the opposite.

“That’s an outright lie, and please stop wasting our time with that, because he’s capable of doing so much more,” he said.

Telling the truth to a caller — that Trump lied — is not something you hear on right wing radio too often. Some folks just don’t want to tick off their audience, no matter what.

Kilmeade bucking that trend stands out. And the fact that it was an important truth to stand on, and one so central to Trump’s identity, makes it all the more notable.