PREVIEW CLIP: CNN’s Chris Wallace Asks Bob Gates ‘If Trump Wins Would You Worry About The National Security Of This Country?’

In an exclusive preview clip obtained by Mediaite, CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates if former President Donald Trump wins in 2024 and retakes the White House “would you worry about the national security of this country?”

This week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace will feature interviews with Gates, who was defense secretary under former President Barack Obama, and with renowned actress and author Padma Lakshmi of Top Chef.

Wallace asked Gates — who was also Secretary of Defense under the administration of Republican President George W. Bush — for his assessment of Trump 2.0, and whether a Trump victory would threaten the security of the United States:

Chris Wallace: Mr. Secretary, what do you think of Donald Trump? Sec. Gates: Well, I have thought for a long time that he did not have the credentials or the qualifications to be commander in chief. I think that for an American political leader to admire authoritarians, totalitarians like Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Kim Jong Un speaks volumes about judgment and and their views of the America’s role in the world. Chris Wallace: If Donald Trump were to win the 2024 election and become president again, would you worry about the national security of this country would you worry about our future? Sec. Gates: Yes, I would. Chris Wallace: Why? Sec. Gates: I think one of the concerns that I have with President Trump is that I’ve always been a strong believer in our institutions of government. Do they need reform do they need serious reform? Yes. But destroying those institutions dismantling those institutions, I think dramatically weakens this nation, weakens us as a country.

Watch above via Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace. The full interviews will be available on Max Friday morning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com