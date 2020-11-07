Pro-Trump Pundits Deny The Election Is Over Even After Fox News Declares Joe Biden the President-Elect

Pro-Trump pundits on Saturday denied projections that Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States even after Fox News called the election — and President Donald Trump’s defeat.

Notably, Fox News made the call at around 11:40 a.m., shortly after CNN made the same call, which sent MAGA pundits into a tailspin claiming the election isn’t yet over.

Conservative pundit Buck Sexton tweeted, “It’s not over yet.”

It’s not over yet — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 7, 2020

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino, who also knows a thing or two about losing an election, tweeted, “#NOPE.”

Fellow Fox News personality Tomi Lahren also claimed the election was “stolen.”

Stolen election. Disgusting. Absolutely disgusting. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 7, 2020

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk fired off a tweet claiming the election isn’t over yet.

The election isn’t over until every legal vote is counted, no matter what the media says. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 7, 2020

Other pundits, including Jon Miller and far-right Newsmax TV host Michelle Malkin, also denied the election is now a done deal.

It’s not over. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) November 7, 2020

NO. — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) November 7, 2020

Dinesh D’Souza found it “ridiculous” that multiple media outlets including Fox News, which he is a frequent primetime guest called the election for Biden.

This whole notion that the media gets to “call” an election is so ridiculous. It’s just a propaganda ploy, a political con. We should ignore it and treat it as laughable and beneath contempt. The only surprise here is why we fell for this con in the past #Election2020results — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 7, 2020

Correction: A previous version of this story falsely stated that Fox News called the race after noon. The network called it in favor of Biden around 11:40 a.m. ET.

