Pro-Trump Pundits Deny The Election Is Over Even After Fox News Declares Joe Biden the President-Elect

By Zachary PetrizzoNov 7th, 2020, 1:22 pm

Pro-Trump pundits on Saturday denied projections that Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States even after Fox News called the election — and President Donald Trump’s defeat.

Notably, Fox News made the call at around 11:40 a.m., shortly after CNN made the same call, which sent MAGA pundits into a tailspin claiming the election isn’t yet over.

Conservative pundit Buck Sexton tweeted, “It’s not over yet.”

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino, who also knows a thing or two about losing an election, tweeted, “#NOPE.”

Fellow Fox News personality Tomi Lahren also claimed the election was “stolen.”

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk fired off a tweet claiming the election isn’t over yet.

Other pundits, including Jon Miller and far-right Newsmax TV host Michelle Malkin, also denied the election is now a done deal.

Dinesh D’Souza found it “ridiculous” that multiple media outlets including Fox News, which he is a frequent primetime guest called the election for Biden.

Correction: A previous version of this story falsely stated that Fox News called the race after noon. The network called it in favor of Biden around 11:40 a.m. ET.

