Psaki Bristles at Reporter For Asking What Makes Biden ‘Effective President’ — Aside From That Whole Global Pandemic Thing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reacted with sarcastic bemusement when a reporter asked what makes President Joe Biden an “effective president” — aside from the effective management of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 Americans.

At Thursday’s White House daily briefing, New York Times White House Correspondent Annie Karni asked Ms. Psaki about the slow pace of Congress on President Biden’s key legislative priorities, and whether “it will get harder as you get closer to the midterms for you to tackle your priorities?”

“No, that’s not our view,” Psaki replied and described “positive signs” for talks on things like infrastructure and police reform.

“I guess, just, the question is: You know, how are you going to show voters who are trying to decide if Biden was an effective President, beyond the falling virus numbers, that his approach is working?” Ms. Karni followed up.

With a wry smile, Psaki asked “Beyond falling virus numbers? Beyond getting a global pandemic under control?”

Psaki then elaborated:

Well, I would say, Annie — you know, from polling and from what the American people care about and are focused on — getting the pandemic under control; ensuring that we’re saving tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of lives; making sure that the majority — more than 70 percent of people in this country are vaccinated so that they can return to their normal lives, which means returning to their jobs, kids returning to school, seeing friends, going to concerts, returning to life pre-pandemic — that is the number one, two, three, four, five issue on everyone’s mind. That has been the President’s focus from day one and absolutely how he has spent the majority of his time to date.

