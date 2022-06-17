Radio Shack’s Twitter Account Goes Rogue: ‘We’ve Got Some Double AA Batteries For Your Vibrator’

Your neighborhood Radio Shack location might be closed for good, but the former tech retail giant’s Twitter account is very much alive.

The account has actually gone rogue and even vowed to sling batteries for “vibrators” on Friday in an explicit tweet.

Radio Shack lashed out at a Twitter user who goes by the name Coffeezilla. The account describes itself as an “Internet Detective Exposing Scams.”

“Fu*k you! Lots of love, The Shack,” the verified Twitter account for Radio Shack wrote.

the store I used to buy double AA batteries at is trying to start internet beef while running a crypto scam. 2022 is WILD fr. https://t.co/kZb2sqvUZi — Coffeezilla🇺🇦 (@coffeebreak_YT) June 17, 2022

Coffeezilla responded, “[The] store I used to buy double AA batteries at is trying to start internet beef while running a crypto scam. 2022 is WILD fr.”

The beef didn’t end there, as Radio Shack fired back.

hi now that we finally got your attention, wanna dm us? we’ve got some double AA batteries for your vibrator you pussy 😭😭🤣🤣 https://t.co/VgmvRs12yv — RadioShack (@RadioShack) June 17, 2022

“[Hi] now that we finally got your attention, wanna dm us? we’ve got some double AA batteries for your vibrator you pussy,” Radio Shack responded.

After some digging, Mediaite learned Radio Shack is still in business. The former brick-and-mortar behemoth entered the cryptocurrency market after it was recently acquired by two investors. Fortune reported:

The RadioShack most children of the ’80s remember is long gone, of course. The retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2015, then again in 2017. Its brick-and-mortar stores shut down long ago, but the well-known name was bought by entrepreneur investors Alex Mehr and Tai Lopez. Two months ago, the pair relaunched the brand online as a cryptocurrency swap, to supplement the tech offerings and branded retro apparel the company was previously selling.

The company’s website is still selling electronics online, apparently.

The website links to the same Twitter account which is currently offering to power sex toys and has otherwise gone off the rails.

What does Circuit City and your girl have in common? They’re both in my DMs calling me Daddy. — RadioShack (@RadioShack) June 15, 2022

who else high af rn — RadioShack (@RadioShack) June 16, 2022

Mediaite has reached out to Radio Shock for comment about its current business model.

A representative for the company said while Radio Shock does operate as a cryptocurrency exchange, it still sells electronics.

It is not clear who is running the company’s verified Twitter account with almost 200,000 followers.

