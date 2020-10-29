A copy of the apparent agreement between Hunter Biden and the man he referred to as China’s “spy chief” was leaked Thursday.

The attorney engagement letter published by The National Pulse indicated the man, former Hong Kong Secretary for Home Affairs Patrick Ho, would fork over $1 million in exchange for Biden’s counsel on “matters related to U.S. law and advice pertaining to the hiring and legal analysis of any U.S. law firm or lawyer.”

He left government to join a lobbying venture connected to CEFC China Energy in 2007. That company is now at the center of allegations made by a former business partner to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s family, Tony Bobulinski, who worked with Biden’s brother, Jim Biden, and son, Hunter Biden.

Ho was convicted in the U.S. in 2018 on charges of facilitating a $3 million bribery scheme involving officials in two African countries. He was deported to Hong Kong in June after serving three years in prison. The engagement letter between Ho and Hunter Biden was dated September 2017, two months before his arrest in November of that year.

In undated audio released Tuesday by The National Pulse’s Natalie Winters and Raheem Kassam, Hunter Biden could be heard complaining about reporters who were hounding him with questions about Ho, saying, “I have [a] New York Times reporter calling about my representation of Patrick Ho – the f–king spy chief of China who started the company that my partner, who is worth $323 billion, founded and is now missing.”

Ye Jianming , the partner Hunter Biden was referencing, has been missing since March 2018, when he was arrested in China on charges of bribery.

Biden campaign spokesman Jamal Brown reiterated on Thursday that the campaign would not answer questions about CEFC or the issues stemming from it.

“We’re not going to waste any time on this smear campaign, because it’s just another distraction to distract, again, from four years of Donald Trump’s reckless policies,” Brown said. “I’m not going to accept the premise of the question. We have five days to keep our eyes on the prize.”

Correction: This story incorrectly stated that Hunter Biden signed the agreement. The leaked document does not contain a signature.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]