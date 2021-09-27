Reagan Foundation Opposes John Hinckley Jr. Release: ‘Still a Threat to Others’

The Reagan Foundation put out a statement on Monday opposing the release of John Hinckley Jr.

In 1981 Hinckley attempted to assassinate then-President Ronald Reagan. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity and was in a mental hospital for over 30 years.

A judge ordered his unconditional release in 2022. Per NPR:

Prosecutor Kacie Weston said the Justice Department agreed to a settlement but wanted to monitor Hinckley for the next nine months because of two big changes in his life: He’s living on his own for the first time in about 40 years, and because one of his primary doctors is preparing for retirement and disbanding Hinckley’s therapy group. The Justice Department said it would file a motion with the court before June if it had fresh concerns about Hinckley.

The Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute posted a statement saying they are “saddened” and oppose Hinckley’s release.

The Reagan Foundation and Institute is saddened to hear of the decision to unconditionally release John Hinckley, Jr., the man responsible for the attempted assassination of President Reagan, a shooting that gravely wounded three other brave men. Contrary to the judge’s decision, we believe John Hinckley is still a threat to others and we strongly oppose his release. Our hope is that the Justice Department will file a motion with the court leading to a reversal of this decision.

Statement by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute on John Hinckley, Jr. pic.twitter.com/5Hf1mBX3ma — The Reagan Foundation and Institute (@RonaldReagan) September 27, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com