Rep. Lauren Boebert Says Protesters at Conservative Summit ‘Have Nothing Better to Do’ and Should ‘Get a Job’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) told the Washington Examiner Saturday that the individuals who protested outside a conservative conference where she was speaking need to “get a job.”

“Maybe this is their job. Maybe they’re paid to do it,” Boebert said in the interview. “You see this from extreme leftist progressives because either this is their job, either they are paid to do it, or they have nothing better to do, they’re sitting at home collecting a check, and this is their life.”

Boebert added, “you don’t see conservatives doing things like this because we have families to take care of, we have jobs to work at, we have communities to grow. And that’s our focus — not to destroy, but to build.”

The Republican lawmaker’s comments follow a protest Friday over the Colorado Christian University Centennial Institute’s Western Conservative Summit in Denver.

The two-day conference limited in-person attendance to 500 people and featured an array of conservative speakers including former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, conservative journalist Andy Ngo and anti-abortion activist Lila Rose.

Boebert also responded to a video circulating on Twitter of a protester chanting “run and hide” and “Lauren Boebert stay inside.” She wrote, “I feel sorry for her cats.”

I feel sorry for her cats. https://t.co/mdIcnRRmOK — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 19, 2021

The protests have been largely peaceful, but the Examiner’s Tiana Lowe reported “physical brawling,” a camera being broken, and other threats.

Physical brawling breaks out in front of the Western Conservative Summit at a Denver Hyatt after members of Antifa threatened to break my phone for reporting on their protest. pic.twitter.com/nTZrFbXuwR — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) June 19, 2021

Boebert told the Examiner that the protesters who faced off against Denver police and called them “Boebert’s bitch boys” went “too far.”

“That’s not an attack on me,” she said. “That’s an attack on the men and women who get dressed every day to serve their communities, who sacrifice and risk their lives every day.”

