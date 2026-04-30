‘Tucker Carlson Is a Moron’: House Republican Shreds Fox Alum for ‘Blaming Jews for Open Borders’

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) shredded former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday over a monologue in which Carlson suggested that pro-Israel Republicans are in favor of open border policies.

In a clip from Carlson’s show circulating on X, the cable news washout says the following:

The most fervent supporters of the state of Israel in the House of Representatives, almost to a person, are the same people who voted for this [extending Temporary Protected Status to certain Hatian migrants]. And they would include Mike Lawler of New York, the sponsor of the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act or something to that effect, a censorship bill. Criticism of Israel should be illegal. That’s the thrust, always. He’s one of the people who voted for this. Congressman Don Bacon. Congressman Don Bacon of Omaha, Nebraska, second district. In fact, it’s Warren Buffett’s dad seat. Don Bacon, Air Force general, one of the most florid, red-in-the-face neocons in the Congress. Nicole Malliotakis, also of New York. Congressman Salazar from Florida. These are Israel’s most loyal soldiers in the United States Congress, and they are voting to open our borders once again. So it’s yet more evidence, and that evidence has been mounting for many years, as we’re gonna show you in a minute, there is a direct connection between loyalty to a foreign power and a desire to hurt this country. You cannot be loyal to two masters at once.

Lawler took exception to the argument.

“Tucker Carlson is a moron. The grifters are truly dumbing down America with one nonsensical argument after the next. So now he’s blaming Jews for open borders?” asked Lawler in a quote-tweet of the clip. “As far as my voting record goes, I have supported shutting down the border permanently, ending illegal entry into the country, funding ICE and CBP, banning sanctuary cities, requiring proof of citizenship to vote, deporting ALL criminal aliens, no path to citizenship for illegal immigrants, ending any government benefits for illegal immigrants, and more. But God forbid one recognize there are complex issues tied to our broken immigration system that need to be addressed.”

“As far as Israel goes, yes I support a strong US-Israel relationship and the Judeo-Christian values that are at the foundation of our country. (I guess Tucker doesn’t believe in the Old Testament),” he continued. “The fact is Israel is the only Democracy in the Middle East. It is a beacon of hope, freedom, and opportunity — something Tucker used to believe until he was bought and paid for by forces opposed to Israel and the United States.”

“Why is it that Tucker defends China, Russia and Iran more than America?” wondered Lawler.

Tucker Carlson is a moron. The grifters are truly dumbing down America with one nonsensical argument after the next. So now he’s blaming Jews for open borders? As far as my voting record goes, I have supported shutting down the border permanently, ending illegal entry into the… https://t.co/D1m722QHNK — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) April 30, 2026

Carlson’s attack on Lawler, a purple-district Republican, comes amidst his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump, who has characterized Carlson as “a Low IQ person – Always easy to beat, and highly overrated.”

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