Rep. Maxine Waters claimed Tuesday that her Twitter account had been hacked, and while she did not provide details, she added that she knew the identity of the perpetrator and would “take care” of it.

“I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased,” Waters wrote in a brief Twitter missive. “I know who has done this. I will take care of this. M Waters.”

I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased. I know who has done this. I will take care of this. M Waters. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) October 12, 2021

Waters, 83, has represented a southern portion of Los Angeles in the House since 1991. It was not immediately evident that any content had been erased from her account, contrary to her assertion, a fact that drew attention from skeptical critics.

Nothing was erased you stupid boomer — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) October 12, 2021

the account is definitely not erased. But i’m here for the Maxine Waters twitter revenge tour https://t.co/Rx3n2HysVe — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 12, 2021

But you’re tweeting. 🤣 — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 12, 2021

