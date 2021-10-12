‘I Know Who Has Done This’: Maxine Waters Claims Twitter Account Hacked

By Rudy TakalaOct 12th, 2021, 12:59 pm
 

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Rep. Maxine Waters claimed Tuesday that her Twitter account had been hacked, and while she did not provide details, she added that she knew the identity of the perpetrator and would “take care” of it.

“I have been hacked and my Twitter account has been erased,” Waters wrote in a brief Twitter missive. “I know who has done this. I will take care of this. M Waters.”

Waters, 83, has represented a southern portion of Los Angeles in the House since 1991. It was not immediately evident that any content had been erased from her account, contrary to her assertion, a fact that drew attention from skeptical critics.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: