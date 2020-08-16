Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) called on Americans to crank up “unrest in the streets” in a weekend interview on MSNBC.

“I’m looking to the public,” Pressley told guest host Tiffany Cross during a Saturday edition of Morning Joy. “This is as much about public outcry and organizing and mobilizing and applying pressure so that this GOP-led Senate and these governors that continue to carry water for this administration, putting the American people in harm’s way, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our families and our communities — hold them accountable.

“Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up,” she added. “You know, there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives.”

Pressley — a member of the so-called “Squad” along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — was talking about Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who she said should resign for “corruption.” The USPS Inspector General reportedly initiated an investigation of DeJoy last week after a group of eight Senate Democrats, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, (D-MA), demanded it look into changes he has made that slow mail delivery.

DeJoy, a former finance chairman for the Republican National Committee, has been in the spotlight since President Donald Trump suggested he would be open to cutting funding for the Postal Service if it meant preventing mail-in voting in the November election. The president has expressed concern that mail-in voting could mean more fraud in the election.

Pressley’s comments come after months of unrest in cities across the country related to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Watch above via MSNBC.

