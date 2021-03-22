Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee: Biden’s Border Plan ‘Does Not Look Like it’s Working’

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) spoke critically of President Joe Biden’s border policies in a Sunday interview, saying his plan did not “look like it’s working.”

“We have a situation that is a humanitarian concern,” she said in a Sunday interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart. “We do have issues with any number of children. The numbers are coming up, but I will say that the Biden administration has met with members of Congress. They have a plan. The plan does not look like it’s working at this time, but you have to get it implemented.”

Her comments came just a day before a fellow Texas Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar, released photographs of border facilities packed with children. Cuellar has been similarly critical of the Biden administration, saying last week it had a “bad message” about the situation on the border.

“We need to put in more resources so that our asylum protocols can go quickly, and those that do not meet the standards — they have to be returned safely and securely,” Lee added. “But what the administration is saying that they’re not going to cage children. They’re not going to turn children back to their deaths. They’re not going to have young girls, 13 years old, subject to rape and pillage. And so it does look a little unseemly. But these are human beings. And so, they’re not coming to endanger our lives. They’re coming basically to save their lives.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

