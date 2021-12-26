Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) advised that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — rather than the federal government — was responsible for testing shortages related to Covid-19 because of his stance on forced masking and vaccine mandates.

“Ultimately, who do you think should be held accountable for the apparent shortage of tests in this country?” CNN’s Boris Sanchez asked Wasserman Schultz in a Friday interview.

“Well, I’ll tell you, in my state, the person that should be held accountable is Ron DeSantis, our governor,” the nine-term Democratic congresswoman replied. “There’s no one else in the entire United States that I think that has done more to make it harder to keep people healthy than Ron DeSantis. He has led the effort to pass laws in our state capitol to prevent people from being required to wear masks, to prevent businesses from requiring vaccines for employees.”

Wasserman Schultz added: “So, when it comes to the effort to make sure that we can really prevent the spread, we have to make sure that we are maximizing our local government’s ability to be able to establish public health practices. And so that’s where I think the effort begins and, of course, we need to make sure that we ramp up testing as quickly as possible.”

Unlike other countries — such as the United Kingdom, which has been sending at-home antigen test kits to its citizens — the United States has been grappling with a shortage of Covid-19 test kits. ABC News’ David Muir similarly quizzed President Joe Biden on the topic in a Wednesday interview, noting, “We’re nearly two years into the pandemic and a year into your presidency. Empty shelves and no test kits in some places, three days before Christmas,: asking, “Is that good enough?”

“No, nothing’s been good enough,” Biden replied. “I wish I had thought about ordering” at-home tests, Biden said.

Watch above via CNN.

