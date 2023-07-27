Reporter Asks Jean-Pierre If Biden Wants To Apologize For First Dog Commander Biting Secret Service

A reporter gave White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre the opportunity to offer a “statement of contrition or an apology” from President Joe Biden to Secret Service personnel who were bitten by First Dog Commander Biden.

Commander joined the White House family six months after 13-year-old co-First Dog Champ Biden died, and concurrent with the news that Major Biden would be rehomed with family friends after well-publicized difficulties adjusting to life at the White House. New reports this week of biting incidents involving Commander generated intense interest from the press.

Elizabeth Alexander from the Office of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden issued a statement that read, in part, that “According to the Secret Service, each incident referenced was treated similarly to comparable workplace injuries, with relevant notifications and reporting procedures followed. The President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe.”

At Wednesday’s edition of the White House briefing, Associated Press White House correspondent Darlene Superville noted the lack of an apology or mortification, and asked Jean-Pierre if she wanted to “revise” the sentiments on behalf of the First Couple:

DARLENE SUPERVILLE: I wanted to follow up on your comments yesterday about Commander. You shared a statement that said the Bidens have been working with Secret Service and the Residence staff on leashing protocols. You talked about how the Secret Service has treated these biting incidents as “workplace incidents.” A statement went on to say that the President and First Lady are grateful to the Secret Service and the staff for keeping the family safe, but what we didn’t hear yesterday was any statement of contrition or an apology or — you know, that they’re mortified or regret that Commander has been behaving like this. So — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look — DARLENE SUPERVILLE: — would you like to update the statement? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Look, the statement came from my colleague that I was reiterating over at the First Lady’s office. I would certainly refer you to the statement again. Look, we are — the President and the First Lady continues to be incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and the Executive Residence staff. That continues to be the case. We are working through this to make this situation even better. I don’t have anything else to add. As I mentioned yesterday at the top, you know, being here on this complex, this White House complex, is incredibly unique and can be stressful situations for family pets. And we are working — we are certainly working through — working through this particular situation with the Secret Service to make this — to make this better.

Watch above via The White House.

