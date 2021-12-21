New First Dog Commander Biden’s Debut Met with Mix of Gushing, Political Attacks, and Demands for First Cat

By Tommy Christopher
Dec 21st, 2021
 

President Joe Biden sparked a flurry of reaction with the announcement that German shepherd puppy Commander Biden has joined the family as the newest First Dog.

On Monday, the White House announced Commander’s arrival, as well as the sad news that Major Biden will be rehomed with family friends after well-publicized difficulties adjusting to life at the White House.

The president marked the news by tweeting out a photo and a video of the new arrival. Journalists, political and media figures, and other verified users responded with a mixture of gaga cuteness overload, cynicism, First Cat advocacy, and the occasional attack.

Commander joins the White House family six months after 13 year-old co-First Dog Champ Biden died.

Michael LaRosa, press secretary for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, provided Mediaite with some details about the First Pet news.

Commander Biden was a birthday gift from the President’s brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden.

The First Cat is “she,” and will join the First Family in January.

And of Major Biden’s departure, LaRosa said that “After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and veterinarians, the First Family has decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation that it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends. This is not in reaction to any new or specific incident, but rather a decision reached after several months of deliberation as a family and discussions with experts.”

