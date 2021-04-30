WATCH: Joe and Jill Biden Confirm There Will Be a White House Cat That Major Has Been Trained Not to Eat

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden revealed that they are in the process of adopting a First Feline, and that feisty First Dog Major Biden has undergone training to get along with both cats and Secret Service agents — hopefully avoiding a potential Cat-tastrophe.

On Friday morning, The Today Show aired Craig Melvin’s exclusive interview with President and Mrs. Biden, during which he broke a significant First Pet scoop — and not the kind you need a little blue baggy to contain.

“There’s a question that millions of Americans have been wondering for a number of weeks now, Major. The first dog…” Melvin began.

“We were going to bring him in to see you,” Dr. Biden said, to which Melvin quickly replied “Well I don’t know if that’s the best idea based on what I’ve heard about Major. Is he back in the White House?”

“He’s back, yeah,” Dr. Biden said, adding “He is such a sweet lovable dog, he really is.”

“Is he? Because I’ve heard he’s…” Melvin said, apparently referencing some of the bad press the young pooch has received.

“He is. I’ll take you to meet him, he’s probably outside now,” Mrs. Biden said.

“And then there are these rumors that the first family was considering adopting a cat, can you confirm that?” Melvin said.

“Oh yes that is true, he’s waiting in the wings,” Dr. Biden said, then corrected herself “She is waiting in the wings.”

“Was this your idea, Mr. President?” Melvin asked.

“No, but it’s easy,” Biden said, after a brief pause and a smile.

“So let me get this straight, Major Biden who has clearly had some trouble adjusting to life in the White House, now he’s going to be forced to contend with a cat as well,” Melvin said.

“Well, that was part of his training. They took him into a shelter with cats. And he did fine,” Jill Biden said.

Major Biden has had a rocky time in the presidential spotlight, taking the blame for a foot injury that then-President Elect Biden suffered last year, then being the subject of a heartless media campaign to portray him as a vicious curr who might just need to be euthanized because he nips people who startle him, and was also smeared — without evidence — for allegedly relieving himself on a floor in the White House.

And now, he’ll have to share the White House grounds with a cat. Ruff life, indeed.

Watch above via NBC News.

