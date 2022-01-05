Reporter Asks Psaki Why Biden Hasn’t Spent More Time ‘Scolding’ the Unvaccinated

Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked on Wednesday why President Joe Biden has not focused more on “scolding the unvaccinated” about their status, as French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to do.

“I really want to piss off the unvaccinated,” said Macron this week, promising to make life miserable for any who refuse. Politico’s Daniel Lippman brought up that comment to ask why Biden is not pursuing the same course.

“French President Emmanuel Macron said this week that he plans to hassle the unvaccinated to try to get them to get the shot,” said Lippman.

“Since there are millions of Americans who have not been persuaded by, you know, the various government campaigns to get vaccinated,” he said. “Why hasn’t the president focused more on scolding the unvaccinated to try to tell them, Hey, this is not working for society? You know, we keep getting these shutdowns?”

Psaki first responded by there’s been progress over the last year on vaccinations.

“I would say that if you look just to a little over a year ago last December, only about a third of the American people were willing to get a shot. And today, over 85 percent of American adults have at least one shot and more than 70 percent are fully vaccinated,” said Psaki.

“So our objective has been to continue to convey to the American people the fact that getting vaccinated will help protect them from hospitalization, from death. It will help protect their loved ones,” she continued. “It will help protect their neighbors and their communities. And we’ve had a great deal of success in that.”

On the specific question of whether or not to adopt a “piss off” policy, Psaki added, “Obviously, the French will make their own decisions about the most effective way to communicate with their public.”

Lippman followed up, mentioning the infamous Jonas Brothers video, asking whether there will be any change in messaging.

Psaki joked that there will be more Jonas Brothers videos before saying they are working with a variety of people and organizations, including “people who again may not have voted for the president, but can be effective in helping encourage people to get vaccinated.”

Watch the clip above, via PBS News Hour.

