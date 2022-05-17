Reporter Confronts Biden On Whether Tucker Carlson ‘Deserves Some Blame’ For Buffalo Shooting

A reporter asked President Joe Biden on Tuesday whether Fox News host Tucker Carlson “deserves some blame” for the supermarket shooting in Buffalo.

“Do you believe that certain members of Congress, the Republican Party as well as Tucker Carlson who echoed the replacement theory deserve some blame for the [violence in Buffalo],” asked the reporter to Biden, who was about to board Air Force One after visiting Buffalo, just days after a shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets, where Payton Gendron allegedly killed 10 people and wounded three others.

Biden said those like Carlson should be blamed, but not for the supermarket shooting.

“I believe anybody who echoes the replacement [theory] is to blame, not for this particular crime, but it’s for no purpose, no purpose except profit and or political benefit,” replied Biden. “And it’s wrong.”

Fox News did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden remembered those killed, one by one, and denounced white supremacy and the Great Replacement Theory, which is the belief that White people are being replaced by minorities. The president labeled the shooting as domestic terrorism.

Carlson has come under fire for promoting the theory, accusing Democrats of embracing illegal immigration in an effort to change the American electorate in their favor against Republicans due to the minority vote usually favoring Democrats.

