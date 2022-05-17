Tucker Carlson has been the subject of many cable news segments after a deadly hate crime shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead. Turns out the shooter left a document that espoused the Great Replacement conspiracy theory, something Carlson has repeatedly advanced on his show, which happens to be the top-rated program in all of cable news.

Consequently, Carlson’s first segment following the tragedy was the very definition of newsworthy. It is telling that Carlson decided the best use of all this additional attention was to argue for his right to spew — and his viewers’ right to hear — hate speech. No really. That is exactly what he did. Furthermore, his takeaway from this horrible racially-motivated hate crime? His audience is the real victim.

Let me state here that I do not believe Tucker Carlson is to blame for this horrible tragedy. The responsibility lies solely with the unhinged individual who pulled the trigger while streaming the horrors on Twitch.

That said, Carlson’s “replacement theory” conspiracy theories, and the existential threat he says they pose to “legacy Americans”? That is deeply irresponsible rhetoric that is entirely relevant. Not necessarily causal, but a corollary influence.

Carlson opened his show by noting the weekend of violence, eventually pivoting to the Buffalo tragedy and making clear just how opposed he allegedly is to racism, and identity politics broadly.

But because his best defense is a good offense, Carlson pivoted to making the story less about conspiracy theories he and his viewers share with the gunmen, and instead laid into “professional Democrats” who he said politicized the moment.

“Within minutes of Saturday’s shooting — before all the bodies of those ten murdered Americans had even been identified by their loved ones — professional Democrats had begun a coordinated campaign to blame those murders on their political opponent,” Carlson noted. “‘They did it!’ they said immediately. ‘Peyton Gendron was the heir to Donald Trump!’ they told us. ‘Trumpism committed mass murder in Buffalo!’

This is one of those strange episodes whereby a pundit is criticizing the politicization of a tragedy by politicizing the very same event. Do as I say, not as I do?

Carlson then presented the racially-motivated hate crime as a threat to free speech.

“And for that reason, it follows logically, we must suspend the First Amendment,” Carlson warned.

Does it though? Is any reasonable person arguing we must suspend the First Amendment? No. Not at all. But that’s the sort of strawman fallacy that has become a hallmark of Carlson’s sophistry. He further defended that claim by noting it’s “hardly an exaggeration of what they are saying.”

He then aired clips from Sunday’s shows, which featured National Urban League president Marc Morial saying “Hate speech is not freedom of speech.” Letitia James was shown saying the First Amendment does not protect hate speech,” and New York Governor Kathy Hochul added “I will protect the first amendment any day of the week, but you don’t protect hate speech. You don’t protect incendiary speech. You are not allowed to scream fire in a crowded theater. There are limitations on speech and right now we have seen this run rampant.”

Hochul is largely wrong here. There is nothing in the First Amendment about hate speech, mainly because of the shifting nature of defining what is “hate speech.” This led Tucker to ask “What is hate speech?”

Carlson knows the answer to that question, at least in a historical sense, but he’s playing dumb to make a larger point. Cambridge Dictionary’s definition reads: “public speech that expresses hate or encourages violence toward a person or group based on something such as race, religion, sex, or sexual orientation.”

But Carlson continued by defining hate speech in his terms as “speech that our leaders hate,” which is flatly absurd. Surely he knows that. He doesn’t let viewers sit with the absurd claim long, however, quickly ratcheting up the irresponsible rhetoric.

Then comes the money shot, the final pivot that clearly explains that the real victims in Saturday’s shooting are not the ten dead citizens, but viewers of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“Because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express your political views out loud,” Carlson said.

That’s right, Tucker made a syllogistic connection between “hate speech” and his viewer’s “political views.” Some viewers may very well take that as a clear signal that it’s okay to engage in any sort of hateful rhetoric if only as a means to protect one’s rights that they now, speciously, believe are under attack.

“That is what they are telling you, that is what they’ve wanted to tell you for a long time,” he continued. “But Saturday’s massacre gives the pretext and justification.”

To put as fine a point as possible on this, Tucker Carlson used the deadly and racially-motivated massacre of ten Americans to make the craven political point that his viewers were soon to be victims of an end to the First Amendment. What was that he said about how gross it is to exploit a tragedy for political gain again?

Carlson is shameless, in the literal sense. He is without shame, impervious to it. It’s a character trait essential to demagoguery. But we knew that. The question is whether anyone benefiting from the revenue his pernicious show generates has any.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.