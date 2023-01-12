Reporters Bombard KJP with Questions on Biden’s ‘Sloppy’ Handling of Docs: ‘How Can You Say This is Transparent!?’

Reporters bombarded White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with questions about President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents Thursday.

Jean-Pierre held her daily briefing soon after it was announced Attorney General Merrick Garland had appointed a special counsel to oversee the case. Garland said he would ensure former U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur would receive “all the resources he needs to conduct his work.”

The topic was top of mind for reporters as Jean-Pierre opened up the briefing for questions. She said the White House had been “transparent” about the discovery of documents found in Biden’s home and offices. The first batch of classified documents was found in November, a day before the midterms.

To kick off the briefing, one reporter called Biden’s handling of documents “sloppy.” James Rosen with Newsmax TV later asked Jean-Pierre, “How can you say this was transparent when you sat on this information for more than two months?”

She declined to answer the question.

Moments later, Ed O’Keefe with CBS News asked Jean-Pierre to clarify the timeline of when documents were discovered.

“The first set of documents were found in November here in Washington,” O’Keefe said. He asked Jean-Pierre if there was a hope “nobody would find out” about the documents. He later noted some documents were found in Biden’s garage where he stores a Corvette.

“What was the president trying to say when he referenced his Corvette earlier today?” O’Keefe asked. “It sounded like he was implying that because his garage is a safe place for his car, the documents were safe. Therefore it was safe for the car and safe for the documents.”

Jean-Pierre said Biden’s statement spoke for itself and she would not expound on it. O’Keefe and Jean-Pierre went back and forth for several more minutes.

Justin Sink with Bloomberg asked Jean-Pierre why there was no “acknowledgment” of more documents earlier this week when the first batch was reported.

“I’m curious if you are trying to sort of hint at the idea that the Justice Department asked you not to reveal the second set of documents, or you were told in some way not to disclose anything that had not been made public?” he asked.

Jean-Pierre did not go into specifics and cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

Later, she and Fox News reporter Peter Doocy were involved in a testy exchange after the former asked, “What the White House is trying to hide?”

Jean-Pierre responded, “Nothing.”

