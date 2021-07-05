Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) marked July 4 with a message criticizing the Declaration of Independence, saying it was written by “White men.”

“July 4th,” Waters wrote in the Sunday missive. “So, the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Equal to what? What men? Only White men? Isn’t it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved? They weren’t thinking about us then, but we’re thinking about us now!

“The Dec. of Ind. says we hold these truths to be ‘self-evident,'” she wrote in a follow-up. “Yet 17 states have enacted voter suppression laws; Supreme Court gutted Sec. 5 of the Voting Rights Act; George Floyd, [and] Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice.”

It’s the second time Waters made headlines this week after President Joe Biden spoke favorably of the 15-term congresswoman, suggesting at a bill-signing ceremony he “hoped” she would run for the U.S. Senate.

The comment from Waters came little more than an hour before Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) issued a similar statement, writing on Twitter, “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for White people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

