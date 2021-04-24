Republicans are twice as likely to disapprove of the guilty-on-all-counts verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

On Tuesday, after just 10 hours of deliberation, the jury returned guilty verdicts on all three counts against Chauvin: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

According to a new Morning Consult poll, approval for the verdict is overwhelming, with 77 percent of all respondents saying they “strongly” or “somewhat” approve of the verdict, versus just 14 percent who disapprove, 6 percent of whom disapprove “strongly.”

The views of White (75 % approve, 16% disapprove) and Hispanic (78% approve, 13% disapprove) tracked closely with the overall response, while 91 percent of Black respondents approve of the verdict, versus 6 percent who disapprove.

But disapproval of the verdict was highest among conservative political subgroups. A full 29 percent of Republicans disapprove of the verdict, twice that of respondents overall, and about six times as many as the 5 percent of Democrats who disapprove. And disapproval of the Chauvin verdict among partisan subgroups reached as high as 39 percent — among voters who “strongly disapprove” of President Joe Biden — with disapproval of the verdict at 33 percent among Trump voters.

Approval for the verdicts was highest among respondents who voted for Biden at 94 percent, versus just 4 percent who disapprove.

