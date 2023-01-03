Retiring Rep. Replaced by Lying Santos Writes Scathing Takedown: ‘I’m Being Succeeded By a Con Man’

Retiring New York Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi expressed his disappointment and frustration with the Republican taking over his seat, Congressman-elect George Santos, who lied extensively for months about his own life and experiences.

In an exclusive op-ed for The New York Times, Suozzi began with a to-the-point headline: “I’m being succeeded by a con man.”

In the editorial, Suozzi warned that the presence of Santos in the House will diminish Congress.

He will take an oath to “bear true faith” to the Constitution and take this obligation without any “purpose of evasion.” I’ve lost track of how many evasions and lies Mr. Santos has told about himself, his finances and his history and relationship with our stretch of Long Island and northeastern Queens. When he is seated, it will diminish our Congress, our country and my constituents — soon his constituents. It saddens me that after 30 years of public service rooted in hard work and service to the people of this area, I’m being succeeded by a con man.

But despite his worry, Suozzi did hang on to some optimism, in his confidence that American belief in the rule of law will prevail.

I also know the voters of the Third District pretty well; they believe in the rule of law, in playing by the rules. They like authenticity in their leaders and pride themselves on having a good BS detector. The fact is that Mr. Santos’s behavior went beyond BS: He fabricated the basics of his biography to an extent that most voters wouldn’t have thought possible. The shame would be too great, right? I am certain that if the Third District’s voters have an opportunity to weigh in on his political future again, he will be gone.

Suozzi called for Santos to be removed from Congress by the House, the voters, or even “by prosecutors.”

Sure, some candidates say and do anything to get into office and then abuse the public trust. In Mr. Santos, we have someone who abused the public trust even before he got into office; it’s mind-boggling to think what his actions and conversations will be like in Congress on behalf of his constituents.

Suozzi remained confident that in the end, the truth will win and Santos will be out.

