Russia Spox Hints at ‘Certain Contacts In Progress’ For Prisoner Swap to Free Jailed WSJ Reporter

A top spokesman for Vladimir Putin hinted that Russian and U.S. officials are in talks about a potential deal that would secure Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s release from prison.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state media outlets on Tuesday that there have been points of contact between Moscow and Washington about Gershkovich’s possible release. Peskov’s comments came amid ongoing demands for the additional release of Paul Whelan, who was detained years ago on spying charges disputed by the United States government.

“We have already stated that there are certain contacts in progress regarding this issue, but we do not want to make them public,” Peskov said to TASS. “They must be followed and maintained in complete silence.”

Gershkovich was arrested in late March and charged with spying on the Russian military-industrial complex on the orders of the United States government. The Journal denied the accusations against him, and his detainment became a source of international outrage as U.S. officials demanded his release along with Whelan.

Since Peskov spoke amid questions of a possible prisoner swap, he insinuated that Russia might demand that Gershkovich be traded for Vladimir Dunayev, a Russian national who was extradited to the U.S. on cybercrime charges. He also alluded to how Lynne Tracy, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow, met with Gershkovich in detainment this week.

The State Department released a statement on the visit, saying Tracy assessed that Gershkovich is “in good health and remains strong, despite his circumstances. U.S. Embassy officials will continue to provide all appropriate support to Mr. Gershkovich and his family, and we expect Russian authorities to provide continued consular access.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com