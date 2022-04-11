Russian media analyst Julia Davis reported on Monday on the latest trend on Russian state TV: plotting “revenge” against the United States for supporting Ukraine and imposing crippling sanctions on the Russian economy.

Davis, whose work monitoring Russian state TV during the past few months has received widespread praise, quoted several Russian pundits and TV hosts explaining how helping former President Donald Trump return to power while exploiting political polarization in the U.S. could help end the American “empire.”

“When things thaw out and the presidential race for 2024 is firmly on the agenda, there’ll be moments we can use,” he added. “The most banal approach I can think of is to invite Trump—before he announces he’s running for President—to some future summit in liberated Mariupol,” said Russian pundit Malek Dudakov, who Davis describes as an “a political scientist specializing in the U.S.”

Another pundit on air agreed and suggested that former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) also be invited to Mariupol after the war. “Tulsi Gabbard would also be great. Maybe Trump will take her as his vice-president?” Dudakov agreed. Gabbard in recent weeks has been accused of supporting Russia and spreading disinformation regarding biolabs in Ukraine.

Dudakov went on to describe how Russia will step up its interference in the U.S. domestic politics in the coming years and to what end:

There is a horrific polarization of society in the United States, very serious conflicts between the Democrats and Republicans that keep expanding. You’ve already mentioned that America is a dying empire—and most empires weren’t conquered, they were destroyed from within. The same fate likely awaits America in the near-decade. That’s why, when all the processes are thawed, Russia might get the chance to play on that.

Davis notes that boosting Trump in the 2024 presidential election has become a regular talking point on Russian state TV in recent weeks. “The time is coming ‘to again help our partner Trump to become president,’ state TV host Evgeny Popov recently declared,” writes Davis of the tone in which Trump is described on Russian TV.

Meanwhile on Russian state TV: Host Evgeny Popov says it's time for the Russian people to call on Americans to change "the regime in the U.S." before its term expires "and to again help our partner Trump to become President."

Davis, who notes on her Twitter bio, “I watch Russian state TV, so you don’t have to,” reported on the fact that U.S. intelligence is also picking up on this recent trend within Russia.

“Last week, American intelligence officials reportedly assessed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in U.S. elections,” she wrote.

