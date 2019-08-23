Ruth Bader Ginsburg Treated for Cancerous Tumor on Pancreas

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed a three-week course of radiation therapy over the past month after a malignant tumor was found on her pancreas, according to a statement released Friday.

Ginsburg underwent treatment beginning on August 5 at Memorial Sloan Cancer Center in New York City. A bile duct stent was inserted, and the statement said she tolerated treatment well. There is no evidence of the disease elsewhere in her body and she does not need any further treatment at the time.

The setback does not appear to have slowed the 86-year-old’s summer schedule, other than one cancelled visit to Santa Fe.

This comes shortly after Ginsburg had an operation for lung cancer in December. Before her treatment, Ginsburg told NPR: “There was a senator, I think it was after my pancreatic cancer, who announced with great glee that I was going to be dead within six months.That senator, whose name I have forgotten, is now himself dead, and I, am very much alive.”

Watch CNN discuss above.

