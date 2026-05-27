Los Angeles mayoral hopeful Spencer Pratt declared he’s “cool with Crips and Bloods” and claimed he’s meeting with one of the gangs soon.

In an extensive interview with Vanity Fair that was published on Wednesday, Pratt discussed his decision to jump into politics, saying he wanted to cause as much “damage” as possible to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) after his home was one of thousands of buildings to fall during the 2025 Pacific Palisades fires.

Pratt was previously best known for his work on reality television shows like The Hills.

Vanity Fair’s Maxwell Adler detailed a unique campaign event in South Central held by Pratt, saying there was everything from a Playboy Playmate to a January 6 Capitol rioter in attendance.

Adler wrote:

The “block party” was held on the front lawn of a courtyard apartment building on 10th Avenue, between 63rd street and Hyde Park Boulevard — the “headquarters,” according to Pratt, of the Rollin 60s, one of the city’s most notorious street gangs that’s been linked to drug trafficking and homicides, (one of several claims made by the candidate that Vanity Fair could not independently verify).

Pratt also made the claim that he’s meeting with the Bloods gang next week. The Bloods and Crips are arguably the two most notorious street gangs in Los Angeles.

“I’m meeting with the Bloods next week,” Pratt said. “I’m cool with Crips and Bloods.”

Pratt did not further detail the outreach to gangs, but he talked on a number of other topics, including his faith, his average of 16 hours a day of phone usage (though he says that time is not spent reading or listening to news), and his plan to tackle crime and homelessness in Los Angeles, which has been central to his campaign.

That campaign has attracted plenty of attention from the right, including praise from President Donald Trump, but Pratt said he doesn’t want ICE’s recent deportation efforts to be part of cleaning up Los Angeles. He said he disapproves of ICE targeting illegal migrants at places of business.

“I’ve said a million times, I don’t want ICE here, but I want to get the murderers and rapists out,” Pratt said. “I’ve eaten more Mexican food than any white person in Los Angeles. I love Mexican people… I ate Mexican [food] three days a week for literally maybe 10 years.”

Check out the full VF interview here.

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