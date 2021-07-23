Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tells Fox News That If She Wins Governor Race, Arkansas Will Not Mandate Masks or Vaccines

Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared on Fox & Friends Friday morning and discussed her plans if she wins the election, saying that she would not have mandates for face masks or vaccines in Arkansas because she believes in “personal freedom and responsibility.”

The show’s hosts introduced her right after a segment about California tightening up restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge, with many new cases coming from the highly contagious Delta variant.

“Let’s bring in Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” said Steve Doocy, “We’re hoping she’s not wearing mask, nope, there she is! She’s running for governor, by the way, in Arkansas.”

Doocy mentioned that the CDC and White House were discussing recommending changes to mask mandates due to recent surges in cases, “almost all of that with the unvaccinated,” and asked Huckabee Sanders how she thinks governments should respond.

She praised Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and said she would follow a similar strategy if she were elected. “If I am elected governor here in Arkansas we will not have mask mandates, we will not have mandates on the vaccine, we will not shut down churches and schools and other large gatherings, because we believe in personal freedom and responsibility.”

The former White House Press Secretary for former President Donald Trump also called on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to “admit they were wrong when they cast doubt on Operation Warp Speed” and give Trump and his administration “the credit they are due for helping get this vaccine created safely, quickly, and effectively.”

“That would make a huge difference, and they should take some responsibility and step up and fix the mistake they made by casting so much doubt,” she continued. “That would make a huge difference in the rhetoric, take away the politicization we have seen over the course of the last year on this issue if they would admit they were wrong.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com