School Board Chair Says 4 Florida Teachers Who Died of Covid in Same Day Were Not Vaccinated

Broward County School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood told CNN that all four of the teachers who died of Covid in one 24-hour period were unvaccinated.

On Thursday, the Broward Teachers Union said that 4 educators — three teachers and one teacher’s assistant — died from Covid-19 during the same 24-hour period, as Florida continues to set records for coronavirus infections and hospitalizations while Governor Ron DeSantis bans mask mandates.

And on Friday morning’s edition of New Day, Osgood provided more detail, while calling on people in her state to get vaccinated.

“In Broward County, our hospitals are now close to being filled with capacity. We are in a very very difficult moment in time with losing people to Covid, or having people get infected with covid and then having lifelong complications,” Osgood told Brianna Keilar, and added that her district is using federal funds “to incentivize staff to get vaccinated, but there are a lot of people that have still not gotten the vaccination, and it is becoming a deadly thing for them not to be vaccinated.”

“You open next week, and you have defied the governor and are proceeding with having a mask mandate in your schools. Does the loss of these teachers affect that battle or the reopening?” Keilar asked.

“Well it doesn’t affect the reopening, and we have made our decisions, we don’t have any agenda items to discuss it again. We feel very strongly that it is a responsible decision that we’ve made as policy makers, as people that care and love the people that work with us, our students, just as moral human beings. You know, you can’t take a risk with people’s lives,” Osgood said.

Asked about the vaccination status of the teachers who died, Osgood said “I was also told that they were unvaccinated, we are also working very aggressively to continue to share messages about vaccinations and how important it is.”

Osgood went on to share that “I was vaccinated, I did it because I wanted to protect my grandchildren, my children, and this community,” and added that “I’m encouraging everybody, if you don’t trust the vaccine, trust me. You need to get vaccinated. This disease will kill you or leave you with a lifelong complication that not only impacts you, but impact your family and the people that you love and care about.”

