Secret Service Reportedly Warned Police of Violence From Trump Supporters the Day Before Capitol Riot: ‘Time to Take Out All of Them’

A new report indicates that the Secret Service warned U.S. Capitol Police the day before January 6th about the violence they might face from supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Politico reported on a trove of email exchanges with the Secret Service that were uncovered by a FOIA request filed by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. While the names of senders and recipients of the emails were redacted, they refer to the Protective Intelligence Operations Center, and one of the emails noted the influx of travelers heading to Washington to support Trump’s election lies. It also acknowledged that a possibility for violence existed.

From the email:

Per our Denver Field Office, a concerned citizen reported that [REDACTED] were flying into BWI today to attend tomorrow’s rally and ‘incite violence.’ In addition, the source reports that [REDACTED] previously made threats against President-Elect Biden. The source also reported that [REDACTED] was driving to DC with gear and weapons, to include ballistic helmets, armored gloves and vests, rifles, and suppressors.”

Another set of emails referred to social media posts from Trump’s supporters who threatened to take drastic action on January 6th. It isn’t clear whether these notices were sent to the Metropolitan Police Department or the Capitol Police as the sender requested — though the email outlined violent threats “against any law enforcement in DC that ‘sides with the enemy.'”

The user posted multiple threatening posts from today (01/05/21) to include, ‘Its time the DC Police get their ass whooped for being traitors in our nations capitol’, ‘DC Police are the enemy of the people. No mercy to them on the 6th. They are not on our side’, ‘time to fight! We cant trust the police, the laws, or the politicians. It’s time to take out all of them to remain a free country on the 6th.’ And ‘The police need to be dealth with on the 6th. Our 2A covers Marxist police officers. If they want a war, they will get one Wednesday. (middle finger emoji) the DC police.

The emails raise concerns about intelligence that slipped the net for the Capitol Police before they were overwhelmed by Trump’s rioting supporters.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com