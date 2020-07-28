Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Tuesday faulted President Donald Trump for “coarsened” political discourse, citing some of his comments on Twitter.

“I wish his tone and some of the things he said were different,” Cruz said in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt. “Many of the tweets I’m not a fan of, and I do think it has coarsened discussion. So that is a less than positive development.”

Cruz made the comment during a discussion about Trump’s influence on the Republican Party. On the bright side, Cruz said, Trump had transformed the GOP into “the party of working men and women,” which was was why he was able to win Rust Belt states including Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“That’s why he came within a point of winning Minnesota,” Cruz added.

“So many of us are so sick and tired of Republicans that roll over and whimper when encountering the slightest resistance,” Cruz said. “And I think probably the best characteristic about the president is he’s got a backbone and he will fight.”

Cruz also praised Trump driving Democrats and the media “to the left.”

“He has driven the Democratic Party insane,” Cruz said. “They have lost their mind. They are galloping to the left. They are openly socialist. They are advocating abolishing the police. He’s also driven the media insane. They are equally partisan.”

Listen above via Hugh Hewitt.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]