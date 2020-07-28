<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump will hold a news conference at The White House on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. EDT.

His news conference comes an hour after his Attorney General William Barr concluded his testimony to the House Judiciary Committee. Barr’s questioning from House Democrats often got heated and confrontational during the five-hour testimony. People were generally unimpressed with the hearing’s theatrics, though.

Trump’s address comes a night after the president went on a Twitter binge prompting the unproven Covid-19 relief drug hydroxychloroquine and shared videos undermining White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci. It was also reported that Trump’s self-proclaimed first pitch at Yankees Stadium on August 15, which the president said he canceled, “surprised” Yankees and White House officials.

The president’s last press briefing came last Thursday on July 23. In his Q&A with reporters, Trump announced the cancellation of in-person events at the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville. On Tuesday, Trump still said he’ll still hold an in-person acceptance of the nomination in North Carolina — the original site of the convention — and say a speech.

On Tuesday, Trump has railed on Twitter against Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) for calling Antifa a “myth” and call political advertisements that claim he’s raising prescription drug prices for seniors untrue.

Watch above, via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]