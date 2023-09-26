Senate Democrats (Including Cory Booker) Flood the ‘Menendez Should Resign’ Bandwagon: He’s ‘Broken the Public Trust’

As Bob Menendez (D-NJ) intends to challenge his new bribery allegations, more of his Democratic colleagues in the U.S. Senate are now saying he ought to resign in light of his troubles.

Menendez was indicted on federal corruption charges last week over a bribery scheme allegedly involving him, his wife, and three New Jersey businessmen. The indictment claims Menendez accepted cash and gifts to advance the Egyptian government’s interests, and that he also advanced the interests of his business associates.

The senator denied any wrongdoings on Monday, and he signaled that he won’t resign — despite numerous Congressional Demcorats urging him to do so. Meanwhile, the list of Democratic senators calling for Menendez to step down continues to grow.

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) was the first to make the call, saying days ago that Menendez is “entitled to the presumption of innocence, but he cannot continue to wield influence over national policy, especially given the serious and specific nature of the allegations. I hope he chooses an honorable exit and focuses on his trial.”

Senator Menendez should resign. He’s entitled to the presumption of innocence, but he cannot continue to wield influence over national policy, especially given the serious and specific nature of the allegations. I hope he chooses an honorable exit and focuses on his trial. — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) September 23, 2023

On Monday night and Tuesday morning, Democratic Senators Peter Welch (VT), Tammy Baldwin (WI), Sherrod Brown (OH), Jon Tester (MT), Bob Casey (PA), Martin Heinrich (NM), Jacky Rosen (NV), and Elizabeth Warren (MA) all put forth statements calling for Menendez’s resignation — arguing he has “broken the public trust.”

The shocking and specific allegations against Senator Menendez have wholly compromised his capacity to be that effective Senator. I encourage Senator Menendez to resign. (2/2) — Senator Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) September 25, 2023

My statement on the indictment of Senator Bob Menendez: pic.twitter.com/Jp0eSMG1DA — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) September 26, 2023

I’ve read the detailed charges against Senator Menendez and find them deeply disturbing. While he deserves a fair trial like every other American, I believe Senator Menendez should resign for the sake of the public’s faith in the U.S. Senate. — Senator Jon Tester (@SenatorTester) September 26, 2023

While he is entitled to the presumption of innocence, serving in public office is a privilege that demands a higher standard of conduct. Senator Menendez should resign. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) September 26, 2023

The charges against Senator Menendez are serious and very troubling. While he deserves a fair trial, his constituents and our nation deserve a senator solely focused on delivering for the good of our country. Senator Menendez should step aside. — Martin Heinrich (@SenatorHeinrich) September 26, 2023

🚨: @SenWarren when I asked if @SenatorMenendez should resign: "Yes. These are serious charges, and it's time for Sen. Menendez to step away from the Senate and concentrate on his legal defense." — Kimberly Atkins Stohr (@KimberlyEAtkins) September 26, 2023

Perhaps most notably, Menendez’s fellow Democratic New Jersey Senator, Cory Booker, now says it would be best for Menendez to step down.

My statement on Senator Robert Menendez. pic.twitter.com/h7WY9EWwUz — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) September 26, 2023

So far, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and the White House have declined to call for Menendez’s resignation.

