Nancy Pelosi Says ‘It Probably Would Be a Good Idea’ for Bob Menendez to Resign

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told MSNBC host Jen Psaki that “it probably would be a good idea” for Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) to resign in the wake of his indictment on federal corruption charges.

“Several House Democrats, along with New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy, have all called on Senator Menendez to resign. Do you think he should resign?” asked Psaki during an interview with Pelosi on Monday.

Pelosi responded:

I respect their position that they are taking, and the charges are formidable, and if in fact, we are going to say that if you’re indicted you should resign, we have a situation in the House, as you know from the state of New York, that that would hold to. But right now, sadly, because of the challenges that we face, because the skepticism that exists in our country about governance, about this Republican Party that doesn’t believe in governance, doesn’t believe in science, so wants to take down everything in order to give tax breaks to the wealthiest, we’ve got to stay focused on that, and for that reason, it probably would be a good idea if he did resign.

Menendez was indicted on federal corruption charges, Friday and accused of using “his influence and power” in ways “that benefited the Government of Egypt.”

The senator rejected the charges in a statement on Monday and said, “I firmly believe that when all the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I still will be New Jersey’s senior senator.”

Reacting to the news that law enforcement had found nearly $500,000 stashed away in his home, Menendez claimed, “For 30 years, I have withdrawn thousands of dollars in cash from my personal savings account, which I have kept for emergencies and because of the history of my family facing confiscation in Cuba.”

Several of Menendez’s Democratic colleagues have called on him to resign.

