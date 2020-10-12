Senator Kamala Harris Blasts GOP-led Judiciary Hearing as Illegitimate: ‘Defying the Will of the People’

Senator Kamala Harris called out Republican leadership of the Senate Judiciary hearing during opening remarks of the nomination hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, just 22 days from the 2020 general election in which the will of the American people will be clearly expressed.

The Vice Presidential candidate and former prosecutor provided her statement remotely, and opened by blasting Republican leadership for delaying the passing of a Covid-related stimulus bill, while, in her words “rushing this process and jamming President Trump’s nominee through the senate while people are actually just 22 days before the election.”

To make her point even more stark, Harris cited early voting, adding “More than nine million Americans have already voted and millions more will vote while this illegitimate committee process is underway.”

The California Senator then cited recent polls on the Supreme Court nomination, saying “a clear majority of Americans want whoever wins this election to fill the seat on my Republican colleagues know that. Yet they are deliberately defying the will of people in their attempt to roll back the rights and protections provided under the Affordable Care Act.”

And so it went for a full 10 minutes until she wrapped in what will surely be seen as a rousing moment for her supporters.

“I believe this hearing is a clear attempt to jam through a supreme court nominee who will take health care away from millions of people during a deadly pandemic that has already killed more than 214,000 Americans,” Senator Harris proclaimed. “I believe we must listen to our constituents and protect their access to health care and wait to confirm a new Supreme Court justice until after Americans decide who they want in the White House.”

Watch above via Fox News.

