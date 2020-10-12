Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) revealed he has not been tested for Covid-19 in 10 days prior to the start of the Supreme Court confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

During the hearing, Graham revealed that he “was tested a week ago Friday” after having “brief contact” with Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who tested positive for Covid-19, and that he was negative.

After claiming that he’s been told by a physician “there’s no requirement to test me,” Graham said, “I feel fine. My exposure is not such that I should be quarantined or tested. Anybody that wants to get tested, they can.”

“I made a decision to try to make the room as safe as possible, but to come to work. Millions of Americans are going to work today,” he continued. “Somebody may have tested positive in a restaurant, a military unit, a fire department, or a police department. You make it as safe as possible, you manage the risk, and you go to work.”

“I’m not going to be told to be tested by political opponents. I’m going to be tested as an individual when the CDC requires it,” Graham declared, before adding, “I think we can safely conduct this hearing. We have, and I think it’s off to a good start.”

He concluded, “So I do care about everybody’s safety, but as a lot of Americans out there, we have to go to work and you can’t demand not to show up to work unless everybody you may come in contact with is tested whether they need to or not. We’re not going to do that here.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

