U.S. Senators were briefed Friday morning on the deadly new illness caused by the coronavirus.

Chinese cities are being locked down, and a death toll has now risen to 26 people in Wuhan, China – the city first hit by the outbreak.

Now cases of the deadly virus have begun to be reported in growing numbers in the United States.

Senators now receiving briefing on coronavirus — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 24, 2020

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) tweeted in light of the 2nd case of the coronavirus being reported in Chicago that he will “will work with the CDC to ensure protection of public health.”

A 2nd case of coronavirus in the U.S. has been confirmed in Chicago. I commend the IL health care officials & personnel who diagnosed this case in a quick & timely manner. @SenDuckworth & I are monitoring the situation & will work w/the CDC to ensure protection of public health. pic.twitter.com/x2FaFWv9br — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 24, 2020

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), on his way into the briefing, reportedly stated that he “doesn’t trust China.”

Senators entering closed-door briefing are saying they are concerned there is not appropriate coordination with China in combating coronavirus. @SenRickScott (R-FL), who dealt with zika, says: “I don’t trust China” — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 24, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Micheal Bloomberg also weighed in on the virus now making its way to the United States, adding, “the coronavirus outbreak demands our attention.”

The coronavirus outbreak demands our attention. With any potential epidemic, our first line of defense are the public health professionals at the CDC — and that’s why it’s important to make sure they are always funded and empowered to do their jobs. https://t.co/K7rN3jW9JI — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 24, 2020

Hosted a Senate briefing this morning on the #CoronavirusOutbreak as @CDCgov confirmed a second U.S. case. Will continue to press Trump Admin officials for answers and a plan to combat the spread, including more resources for states like #NJ. https://t.co/xuNErpxe7s — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) January 24, 2020

NEW — Senator Hawley has written to @HHSgov, @DHSgov, @USDOT, & @StateDept with concern about the spread of the new strain of coronavirus in China and to ask if and when travel restrictions may become necessary to protect Americans. https://t.co/Yec8loOB8E — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 24, 2020

I had a lengthy conversation w/@CDCDirector this morning about the steps being taken to respond to the novel coronavirus. I’ll continue monitoring this situation closely & making sure we do everything we can to keep families safe & healthy. More info here: https://t.co/Lr0W4zbJnd — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 23, 2020

Beijing’s efforts to block Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations such as the @WHO have real effects on global responses to public-health crises. We are especially reminded of this as the deadly #coronavirus has reached #Taiwan. https://t.co/qoFWKot5KC — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) January 23, 2020

