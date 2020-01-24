comScore

Senators Weigh In On Coronavirus Threat to U.S. Citizens: ‘Don’t Trust China’

By Zachary PetrizzoJan 24th, 2020, 1:05 pm

U.S. Senators were briefed Friday morning on the deadly new illness caused by the coronavirus.

Chinese cities are being locked down, and a death toll has now risen to 26 people in Wuhan, China – the city first hit by the outbreak.

Now cases of the deadly virus have begun to be reported in growing numbers in the United States.

 

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) tweeted in light of the 2nd case of the coronavirus being reported in Chicago that he will “will work with the CDC to ensure protection of public health.”

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), on his way into the briefing, reportedly stated that he “doesn’t trust China.”

Democratic presidential candidate Micheal Bloomberg also weighed in on the virus now making its way to the United States, adding, “the coronavirus outbreak demands our attention.”

