In the past few weeks, we have all learned disturbing and truly appalling details about Jeffrey Epstein, whose sex trafficking trial may begin next June.

But the New York Times has dived into something in Epstein’s background that is extremely messed up and possibly NSFW.

Per the Times:

Jeffrey E. Epstein, the wealthy financier and accused sex trafficker, had an unusual dream: He hoped to seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his vast New Mexico ranch… Mr. Epstein’s vision reflected his longstanding fascination with what has become known as transhumanism: the science of improving the human population through technologies like genetic engineering and artificial intelligence. Critics have likened transhumanism to a modern-day version of eugenics, the discredited field of improving the human race through controlled breeding.

Epstein apparently talked about this with scientists over the years and — again, this is per a report in the New York Times — told a fellow believer in transhumanism that “he wanted his head and penis to be frozen.”

Epstein also regularly met with scientists and bounced some of his “musings” off of them. In one meeting when he shared his insane eugenics idea, per the Times, “the idea struck all three as far-fetched and disturbing.”

There’s been some recent reporting about Epstein’s interest in science and palling around with prominent scientists, not to mention the scientists and universities he donated to. He gave a lot of money and met with a lot of people, with NBC News reporting he met with Harvard science professors “as recently as 2014.”

You can read the full Times report here.

