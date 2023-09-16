‘SHOULD HUNTER GET A PARDON?’ Reporters Ask Biden and Jean-Pierre About President’s Son — One Of Them Tersely Answers

White House reporters separately asked President Joe Biden and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if Hunter Biden could be pardoned if he’s convicted of the charges just filed against him — and one of them answered.

News broke Thursday afternoon that Special Counsel Davis Weiss has secured a grand jury indictment against Hunter Biden on three charges related to his purchase of a firearm.

Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell has previously said the charges are the result of political pressure from ex-President Donald Trump and others, that a prior diversion agreement is still in effect for the gun issue, that the charge had never been brought as a “standalone” by Weiss’s office, and the law has since been ruled unconstitutional by an appeals court.

Shortly after the news broke, President Biden delivered a speech at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland that the White House billed as a speech on Bidenomics during which he made a cryptic quip about not answering questions. He appeared to be in good spirits as he mingled with voters after the speech, even when reporters fired questions about Hunter long after the speech had ended.

On Friday, as the president wrapped up a speech on the UAW strike, a reporter shouted “Should Hunter get a pardon, Mr. President?”

Biden didn’t respond or break his stride as he left the Roosevelt Room.

The president’s son Hunter was a recurring topic at Friday’s White House press briefing, during which Jean-Pierre was asked about a pardon — and responded in brusque fashion:

AAMER MADHANI: And just a brief second one. Would the President pardon or commute his son if he’s convicted? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, I’ve answered this question before. It was asked of me not too long ago, a couple of weeks ago. And I was very clear, and I said no.

Jean-Pierre previously — and tersely — answered this question in July after Hunter’s plea deal fell apart.

Watch above via The White House.

