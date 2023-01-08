‘Silly Question!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Needles Fox’s Kurtz for Asking if Biden Was ‘Legitimately Elected,” But Then Doesn’t Say That He is

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) needled Fox News host Howard Kurtz for asking what she deemed a “silly question” — but did not fully answer it.

Appearing Sunday on MediaBuzz, Kurtz put Greene on the spot about whether she believes President Joe Biden legitimately holds his office.

“Do you believe Joe Biden is a legitimately elected president?” Kurtz asked.

“Of course Joe Biden’s the president!” Greene said in exasperation. “That’s always a silly question!”

A silly question which Greene did not answer — glossing right over the key words “legitimately elected.” Greene has notoriously been one of the biggest proponents of the false notion that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Following the four-day vote in which Kevin McCarthy eventually prevailed as House Speaker, Greene — who had been stripped of committee assignments — is in line to be restored to committees, and stands to be a major player in the 118th Congress.

But as her clout has grown, Greene is still being careful not to call the Biden presidency legitimate.

“I’m trying to be silly,” Kurtz said, after Greene chided him “I was trying to just clarify.”

Of course, Greene clarified nothing.

Watch above, via Fox News.

