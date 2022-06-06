‘So Many Shattered Lives’: CNN Delivers Grim Report on 10 Mass Shootings in America Over the Weekend

As America reels from a series of shootings in recent days which left more than three dozen people dead, CNN’s Brianna Keilar put gun violence into full context with a bleak look at all the latest tragedies.

In the aftermath of the shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde, and Tulsa, Keilar led her report on Monday’s New Day with the story of the 3 people who were killed and 11 others who were wounded after gunmen opened fire in Philadelphia. Keilar didn’t skip a beat and proceeded to rattle off the other weekend shootings which took place in South Carolina, Tennessee, and El Paso, Texas.

“So many mass shootings,” Keilar remarked. “So many shattered lives.”

From there, CNN correspondent Polo Sandoval explained how the Philadelphia shooting “was basically a street brawl that very quickly and violently turned into a shootout.” The segment recapped that incident, and also featured a graphic with a map of all the different mass shootings that took place in the United States over the weekend.

“And the number of reported shootings continues to increase,” Sandoval said towards the end of the segment. He concluded that the new week is off to a “heartbreaking start” after a shooting in Saginaw, Michigan in the early hours Monday morning.

Watch above, via CNN.

