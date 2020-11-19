South Australia Police Shock World After Forbidding Dog-Walking Under Coronavirus Restrictions

South Australia Police faced international condemnation on social media after they declared that the walking of dogs is prohibited under new coronavirus restrictions.

On Wednesday, after a South Australian woman asked the South Australian police whether she could take her dog for a walk under new restrictions in the state, the official police account responded, “Hi Andrea, You cannot leave the house to walk the dog or to exercise.”

Hi Andrea, You cannot leave the house to walk the dog or to exercise. — South Australia Police (@SAPoliceNews) November 18, 2020

Social media users around the world, from the United States to Berlin, reacted with shock and horror at the restrictions.

“At what point do we call this Tyranny?” declared actor and comedian Rob Schneider, prompting Metro Station musician Mason Musso to reply, “Right now.”

At what point do we call this Tyranny? https://t.co/C9ReWek6Cv — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) November 19, 2020

Right now — MASON (@TheMasonMusso) November 19, 2020

We used to laugh when reading stories about the KGB. https://t.co/JnlvpCrr6L — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) November 19, 2020

Give thanks for the US Constitution https://t.co/FxRYfVQaKm — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) November 19, 2020

Hi Andrea, you should probably just sit in the same spot on the couch watching Netflix until you die. To be safe. https://t.co/ctR6YICkyV — Katrina B Haydon (@katrinabhaydon) November 19, 2020

Andrea, walk the dog and get it to take a 💩 on the doorstop of the police station. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) November 19, 2020

A six day lockdown — which has temporarily shut down schools, cafes, and funerals — has been enacted in South Australia in response to 22 coronavirus cases.

