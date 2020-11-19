comScore

South Australia Police Shock World After Forbidding Dog-Walking Under Coronavirus Restrictions

By Charlie NashNov 19th, 2020, 10:56 am

Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

South Australia Police faced international condemnation on social media after they declared that the walking of dogs is prohibited under new coronavirus restrictions.

On Wednesday, after a South Australian woman asked the South Australian police whether she could take her dog for a walk under new restrictions in the state, the official police account responded, “Hi Andrea, You cannot leave the house to walk the dog or to exercise.”

Social media users around the world, from the United States to Berlin, reacted with shock and horror at the restrictions.

“At what point do we call this Tyranny?” declared actor and comedian Rob Schneider, prompting Metro Station musician Mason Musso to reply, “Right now.”

A six day lockdown — which has temporarily shut down schools, cafes, and funerals — has been enacted in South Australia in response to 22 coronavirus cases.

