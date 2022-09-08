Former President Donald Trump went back to claiming the FBI planted evidence on Thursday as he raged against the Department of Justice appealing the ruling earlier in the week by a judge to appoint a special master to review materials taken from his Florida home.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social, “So now the FBI & Biden Department of ‘Justice’ leakers are going to spend Millions of Dollars, & vast amounts of Time & Energy, to appeal the Order on the ‘Raid of Mar-a-Lago Document Hoax,’ by a brilliant and courageous Judge whose words of wisdom rang true throughout our Nation, instead of fighting the record setting corruption and crime that is taking place right before their very eyes. They SPIED on my Campaign, lied to FISA COURT, told Facebook ‘quiet,’ preside over worst CRIME WAVE ever!!”

The DOJ was expected to appeal U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling appointing a special master. The DOJ appealed to Cannon, a Trump appointee, arguing that there is “no way to separate the intelligence community’s review and the FBI criminal investigations,” according to CNN.

The DOJ request read, “The application of the injunction to classified records would thus frustrate the government’s ability to conduct an effective national security risk assessment and classification review and could preclude the government from taking necessary remedial steps in light of that review — risking irreparable harm to our national security and intelligence interests.”

Over 100 classified records were received by the FBI on August 8 from Mar-a-Lago, some of which the Washington Post reported pertain to the nuclear capabilities of an undisclosed foreign nation.

Trump previously acknowledge that the materials were in his possession, writing on Truth Social, “They took them out of cartons and spread them around on the carpet, making it look like a big “find” for them.”

However, Trump also claimed on Thursday, “They leak, lie, plant fake evidence, allow the spying on my campaign, deceive the FISA Court, RAID and Break-Into my home, lose documents, and then they ask me, as the 45th President of the United States, to trust them. Look at the I.G. Reports on Comey, McCabe, and others. Things are safer in the middle of Central Park!”

Trump began suggesting the FBI planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago within days after the search, a baseless allegation that was parroted on right-wing media and by his allies.

