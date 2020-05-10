A spokesman for Vice President Mike Pence denied that he was self-quarantining, after it was reported that a member of the vice president’s staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The staffer in question, Katie Miller, is Pence’s press secretary and also the wife of Stephen Miller, a senior policy adviser for President Donald Trump. Trump reported Miller’s positive test result at a White House pool spray on Friday afternoon.

Due to the highly contagious nature of the coronavirus, concerns were raised about whether Pence or Trump had been exposed to Covid-19, especially after recent previous reports of the president’s valet and several Secret Service agents also testing positive — all people who potentially could have close contact with the president and vice president.

Sunday afternoon, White House AP reporter Jonathan Lemire tweeted that Pence was “self isolating” because of Miller’s positive test.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Official: Vice President Pence 'self isolating' after aide tested positive for virus. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) May 10, 2020

Several other news outlets shared similar stories, including Bloomberg, which reported that “three people familiar with the situation” had confirmed that Pence had been self-isolating away from the White House since Miller’s diagnosis on Friday.

However, this report was shortly contradicted by Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley, who sent a statement to media that Pence was actually not in quarantine. O’Malley’s statement said that Pence was following the advice of the White House Medical Unit and was planning to be back at work at the White House tomorrow.

Pence has also apparently been getting tested on a daily basis, and so far, those tests have come back negative.

A Pence spokesman says he’ll be at the White House tomorrow. His press secretary tested positive for coronavirus last week. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 10, 2020

VP Pence’s office says he is NOT in quarantine. “VP Pence will continue to follow the advice of the WH Med Unit & is not in quarantine. Additionally, VP Pence has tested negative every single day & plans to be at the White House tomorrow.” – spox @devin_omalley — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) May 10, 2020

