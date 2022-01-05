Former White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Stephanie Grisham is cooperating with the House select committee investigating the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reported Tuesday.

Grisham was one of the longest-serving members of the Trump White House and, with former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows withdrawing his cooperation, the highest-ranking former Trump White House official to agree to voluntarily meet with the committee.

CNN reported that Grisham spoke with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who “encouraged her to meet with the panel.” Raskin and Grisham reportedly “had an in-depth phone call about her knowledge of events behind-the-scenes at the White House on January 6.”

Grisham, famous for never holding a press conference, left her roles as press secretary and communications director in April of 2020, after less than a year in those positions, and returned to be then First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

Grisham was the first Trump administration official to resign on January 6th as the Capitol riot was unfolding.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com