CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert singled out Republican Senator Mitch McConnell in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings over the weekend, noting that the Senate Majority Leader has personally stonewalled legislation on universal background checks while also being a big recipient of NRA donations.

“Now, there are two bipartisan background check bills that have passed the House, but are being blocked by Senate Majority Leader and this month’s centerfold of ‘Corruption Monthly’: Mitch McConnell,” Colbert joked.

“McConnell’s had the bills since February, but won’t take any action. I’m sure he has his reasons. Like the $1.26 million in NRA contributions he has received,” Colbert added, as boos for McConnell rained down from the audience. “You can’t put a price on human life, but it doesn’t stop Mitch from trying.”

“I think at this point it’s clear that America’s gun culture is melting down, but the Republicans in Congress would rather maintain their power than save lives,” Colbert said. “After every one of these tragedies — every time this happens — we say we want ‘sensible’ gun legislation, everybody wants ‘sensible’ gun legislation. And nothing happens. Maybe it’s time for ‘senseless’ gun legislation.”

“Maybe turn in your assault weapon and in exchange we’ll give you a giant pork sausage, OK?” he offered. “‘That makes no sense. That is senseless. Give me your gun, you get a giant pork sausage. It’s even more phallic than your gun and it’s only going to hurt you.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

