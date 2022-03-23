Steve Schmidt Inexplicably Reveals Emails Showing He Berated Maggie Haberman After She Told Him to Stop

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt tried and failed to dunk on New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Twitter Wednesday night. He shared private messages showing he messaged her eight times after she made it clear she did not wish to talk.

Dean Baquet, the executive editor of the New York Times, told Mediaite, “This is harassment and it is unacceptable.”

Schmidt shared four pages of emails on Twitter he had with Haberman, whose former beat was Donald Trump.

It isn’t clear what triggered Schmidt. He stated in a thread he was out to expose the “rot” of access journalism.

He shared grievances regarding reporting about his former employer, The Lincoln Project. Particularly, he claimed to have had no knowledge Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver was sending unwanted messages to 21 young men before he stepped down.

The New York Times broke numerous stories about Weaver and The Lincoln Project, which could explain Schmidt’s ire. But the gist of his private exchanges with Haberman centered on long-dead Times reporter Walter Duranty.

Duranty reported for the Times for several decades during the early 20th Century. On Dec. 21, 1924, he reported that Hitler was released from prison following his failed coup in Germany, and he would return to Austria to live a life as a non-extremist.

Schmidt tweeted about the nearly century-old story last summer, and tagged Haberman in it without explanation.

In fact, Hitler used his short time in prison to write a book in which he articulated his beliefs very clearly. Released early: @nytimes reported that Mr. Hitler seemed chastened and would be retiring from extreme politics as he returned to Austria. @maggieNYT @TheRickWilson https://t.co/29ESRQ7Jlz — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 9, 2021

According to private messages he shared Wednesday, Schmidt sent Haberman an unsolicited screenshot of the tweet.

What followed was an exchange of precisely 26 messages wherein Schmidt berated Haberman and droned on about subjects such as Rick Wilson, Duranty, Trump, and The Lincoln Project.

The takeaway is this: Schmidt sent eight messages to Haberman after she attempted to end the conversation.

“You just fucking compared me to Duranty on Twitter,” Haberman said in one message, in which she concluded, “But good night.”

Schmidt and Haberman exchanged several more messages.

In one of the final exchanges, Haberman wrote, “Steve, I feel threatened by how you’re talking so I’m going to go now. You keep being menacing toward me.”

Schmidt proceeded to send another message that came in at just under 100 words.

“I’m asking you to stop harassing me on Twitter and on text,” Haberman responded. “ Please stop menacing me. You did it publicly and now you’re doing it privately.”

Only after that final plea from Haberman did Schmidt cease to blitz her with messages. In all, he sent eight messages after she wished him a “good night.”

It appeared as though Schmidt believed he was dunking on Haberman by sharing the messages. However, Schmidt accomplished little, other than to further a notion that Lincoln Project co-founders are incapable of staying out of other people’s inboxes.

