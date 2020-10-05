comScore

‘Still Infectious’: Social Media Erupts After Trump Takes Mask Off at White House

By Josh FeldmanOct 5th, 2020, 7:46 pm

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The first thing President Donald Trump did when he returned from the White House after being treated for the coronavirus was to take off his mask.

Considering his own physician said he “may not be completely out of the woods yet” and the concerns about coronavirus in the White House already, social media immediately erupted with outrage that the president would make a show out of just taking off his mask like that:

