The first thing President Donald Trump did when he returned from the White House after being treated for the coronavirus was to take off his mask.

Considering his own physician said he “may not be completely out of the woods yet” and the concerns about coronavirus in the White House already, social media immediately erupted with outrage that the president would make a show out of just taking off his mask like that:

The President—who is infected with COVID19—took off his mask before entering the White House with multiple staff/photographers nearby and is still interacting with them for what appears to be a photo shoot on the South Portico. — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) October 5, 2020

We’re infecting the White House and we’re doing it very strongly. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 5, 2020

Though he has a highly contagious and potentially deadly virus, Pres Trump is quick to remove his mask, standing on the WH balcony, aware of all the cameras focused on his return to the WH after four days of hospitalization at Walter Reed. pic.twitter.com/T255LkPt0v — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 5, 2020

He took his mask off. He took his mask off. HE TOOK HIS MASK OFF. https://t.co/FLBtgDUoVq — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) October 5, 2020

The President of the United States, who is still infected with COVID-19 and likely contagious, removes his mask to stage a photo opportunity. pic.twitter.com/6dvtmoEO41 — Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) October 5, 2020

Trump is basically filming a campaign commercial outside of the WH without a mask in the presence of photographers. Let me repeat: the president has coronavirus and is walking around without a mask. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 5, 2020

Trump, who is still infectious, took off his mask as he re-entered the White House. https://t.co/YPapaBw1NL — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 5, 2020

.⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House and immediately takes off his mask. I have no words pic.twitter.com/8Arq8atI0M — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 5, 2020

The president is sick, but he took off his mask and walked into the White House, where many staffers have already gotten sick. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) October 5, 2020

Someone on CNN just asked if maybe now the President will FINALLY take this virus seriously. HE IS CONTAGIOUS AND HE JUST TOOK HIS MASK OFF AS HE ENTERED THE WHITE HOUSE. So the clear answer is…NO. https://t.co/H9P1BhvGFQ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 5, 2020

The President returns to the White House, takes his mask off, salutes Marine One as it departs, and then walks into the White House without a mask. He is pretending he is over COVID-19 while continuing to ignore all CDC guidelines. Such arrogance and ignorance is breathtaking. https://t.co/AqfZw4k9N9 — Philip J. Crowley (@PJCrowley) October 5, 2020

